Historic cutlass used in unusual way to mark milestone

Celebrating the Airlie Beach/Whitsunday RSL's 20th birthday are (from left) Traci Blain, Acting Inspector Nathan Blain, Greg Walters, Dianne Trueman, John O'Neill and Thanya O'Neill.

Celebrating the Airlie Beach/Whitsunday RSL's 20th birthday are (from left) Traci Blain, Acting Inspector Nathan Blain, Greg Walters, Dianne Trueman, John O'Neill and Thanya O'Neill. Contributed

AN ANNUAL fundraiser dinner doubled as 20th birthday celebrations for the Airlie Beach/Whitsunday RSL Sub-Branch on Saturday night.

About 80 people gathered at this year's President's Dinner fundraiser, which raised money for local war veterans and their families.

Sub-Branch president Di Trueman said as the sub-branch was celebrating a special birthday this year, it was decided to combine the birthday celebrations with the dinner so members and other locals could mark the milestone together.

Mrs Trueman cut the birthday cake as part of the celebrations at the Reef Gateway Hotel.

It wasn't any normal cutting of a cake though - Mrs Trueman used a cutlass to do the honours.

The cutlass, which was made as a Dutch Navy non-commissioned officer's weapon more than 100 years ago, was donated to the club many years ago.

Among the dignitaries at the dinner were the Sub-Branch's patron John O'Neill, local police Acting Inspector Nathan Blain and Whitsunday Regional Councillor Jan Clifford.

Mrs Trueman said the night was a good one which included dinner followed by dancing to a live band.

"It was a great night,” she said.

"We had a lot of great people there.”

Mrs Trueman said she would like to thank all those who donated prizes for raffles held throughout the night, as well as Reef Gateway Hotel staff for helping pull the function together.