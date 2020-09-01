Historic Grand Final to be ‘under lights’

For the first time in AFL history, the biggest game of the year is set to take place away from the MCG and will be played at night.

For years the AFL have toyed with the idea of hosting a night Grand Final. In 2020 that is set to become a reality.

The tumultuous 2020 season, thrown through the ringer thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic will see the biggest game of the year shifted away from the MCG.

States lined up and threw their hat into the ring for the opportunity to host the blockbuster game, but ultimately it will be the Gabba who receives the nod.

The AFL's executive team, including CEO Gillon McLachlan and fixturing boss Travis Auld, reportedly gave their recommendation to the AFL commission for the Gabba to play host on Tuesday morning.

It isn't expected to be revealed until Wednesday, however reports indicate the game will not only be played in Brisbane, but for the first time in AFL history it will be played at night.

"The recommendation to the Commission has been accepted but there's stuff to work through clearly then today, with the Victorian government and the relevant bodies," AFL CEO Gill McLachlan said at the airport on Tuesday afternoon.

"Hopefully we get there and then we're looking forward to completing it tonight or in the morning, and making an announcement tomorrow."

Off to the Gabba we go.

The Herald Sun's Jon Ralph believes a 7pm Grand Final on October 24 at the Gabba is overwhelmingly likely.

"I think it would be a jaw-dropping upset, one of massive proportions, if it was not the Gabba that was the venue for the October 24 Grand Final, at around 7pm as the starting time," he said on Fox Sports News' AFL Tonight.

"All of those bids will be weighed and Travis Auld's recommendation will go to the AFL Commission. They make their own mind, sometimes they can make weird decisions but I'll tell you what, every single figure in the AFL and clubland that I've canvassed today says that bid just stacks up."

Veteran journalist Caroline Wilson believes the AFL brass wouldn't want to quarantine in another state, locking in Brisbane as the winner.

"It will be under lights, wherever it is, and my very firm view is it's going to be in Brisbane," she said on Nine News.

"I've felt that for some time. If it's not Brisbane, I'll be shocked, and given he have 400 (people) arriving from both Melbourne and Sydney tomorrow to quarantine in Queensland, that'd be an even bigger thumbs down if the AFL rejected them.

"Gillon McLachlan has made up his own mind, he'll put it to the (AFL) Commission in the morning, I'd be amazed if they rejected what he suggests."

