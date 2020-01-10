Historic sex assault accused behind bars

A Gold Coast man is behind bars, accused of sexually assaulting three women.

A FORMER body corporate manager at a major Gold Coast apartment complex has been remanded in custody after being charged with sexually assaulting three women about 30 years ago in New South Wales.

Police allegations include that Warren John McCorriston tried to choke a woman and tried to injure a woman with a motor vehicle.

The 58-year-old did not apply for bail when he appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court yesterday, where he faced 22 charges including rape, sexual assault and grievous bodily harm.

McCorriston appeared via video link yesterday afternoon wearing a black and grey jacket and light blue T-shirt.

It is alleged McCorriston sexually assaulted three women in the Hunter Region between December 1979 and July 1997.

His lawyer, Philip Mulherin, said McCorriston did not wish to apply for bail.

The matter was adjourned to Newcastle Local Court on March 4.

Warren John McCorriston, 58, being arrested by NSW Police detectives at Surfers Paradise on Wednesday afternoon. Picture: NSW Police

His appearance in Tweed Heads was after he was extradited from Southport.

The 58-year-old was arrested in Surfers Paradise on Wednesday by officers from Strike Force Arapaima, which was set up to investigate the disappearance of three teen­agers from the Lake Macquarie region between 1979 and 1994.

The alleged sexual assaults are unrelated to the teens' disappearances.

Defence lawyer Alex Somers, of Nyst Legal, told the Southport Magistrates Court during extradition proceedings that McCorriston was formerly a "body corporate manager at a major hotel and residential complex that has 700 apartments".

Mr Somers said the evidence consisted of witness statements but there was no corroborating evidence.

The Southport Magistrates Court was told during extradition proceedings that McCorriston had been "aware" for some time that he was under investigation for NSW offences.

He tried to stop the extradition process but Magistrate Pam Dowse ordered he remain in custody and appear in Tweed Heads Local Court.

The court was told McCorriston was born in Newcastle and in 1990 graduated from a TAFE course in hospitality at Gosford.

"For 15 years he maintained employment in the tourism and hospitality sector including various employers at various locations," Mr Somers said.

The court was told McCorriston had recently split with his long-term partner and lived by himself in Surfers Paradise.

Mr Somers said McCorriston was now suffering "acute feelings of loneliness and isolation".

Strike Force Arapaima was set up last year to investigate the disappearances of Amanda Robinson, 14, and Robyn Hickie, 18, in 1979 and Gordana Kotevski, 16, in 1994.