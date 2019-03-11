Historic swimming event in Collinsville

HISTORY IS MADE: The winners of the Aquatic Rush Hats Off Shield relay at the Collinsville and Scottville Amateur Swimming Club's first-ever open swimming carnival staged last month.

SWIMMING: History was made last month with Collinsville and Scottville Amateur Swimming Club hosting its first open swimming carnival.

More than 70 swimmers attended the February 24 event which marked the first time swimmers from outside Collinsville had competed within the town.

Club media manager Susan O'Loughlan said the event went really well.

"It was run successfully, all the kids were having fun, and it was team oriented so it wasn't about being the fastest individual,” she said.

"The kids got medallions donated as well as prize money, and they got good experience for future events.”

Twelve clubs took part in the carnival, with some travelling from as far as Cannonvale, Charters Towers and Mackay to compete.

Teams competed in 34 races made up of individual races and team relays.

The main event of the meet was the Aquatic Rush Hats Off Shield which saw a male and female swimmer from each club take part in a medley relay. Charters Towers Amateur Swimming Club exited the pool as victors, followed by Mackay-based Pioneer.

Collinsville and Scottville finished third.

Ms O'Loughlan said no times were calculated.

"It's called a development meet because they don't quality to go anywhere else, because we only have a 33m pool and you need a 25m or 50m pool for competitive swimming,” she said.

Ms O'Loughlan said the event came about after new coach Jenny Rush organised it through North Queensland Swimming. She said the club would seek grants through Whitsunday Regional Council to reduce the size of the pool.

"We're hoping to have a 25m pool by next year so we can host competitive carnivals,” she said. "It would mean the kids have race times to go away with.”

Coach Jenny Rush said the club had come a long way in the past year. "I've spoken to a lot of coaches who've said they are definitely bringing a team next year,” she said.