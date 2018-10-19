Historic trees given reprieve

HISTORICAL: Paperbark trees at the Whitsunday Yacht Club have been here longer than most residents.

HISTORICAL: Paperbark trees at the Whitsunday Yacht Club have been here longer than most residents. Georgia Simpson

SUMMER air saturated with their perfume.

Shade from the relentless tropical heat.

Their beauty synonymous with the landscape of native Australia.

Those were the thoughts that crossed Joy Saraswati's mind when she saw bright orange ribbons tied around the trunks of the mature paperbark trees on the Airlie Beach Foreshore, as she walked her dog last week.

"I was angry because I'd only rung them (the council) a week earlier and asked what trees were being removed, and they said no large trees would be removed unless they are dangerous.”

However, that is not what the fluorescent orange ribbon indicated to Ms Saraswati.

"I have been parking under them for at least 40 years, and several of my friends do the same,” Ms Saraswati said.

When she discovered the trees were marked for possible removal, Ms Saraswati was proactive, contacting friends for support. Ms Saraswati said she emailed at least 50 people in her network, and she knows of six people who contacted the Whitsunday Regional Council to voice their concern.

Mayor Andrew Willcox said he was alerted last week to the possibility that the majority of the mature paperbark trees located in the carpark area of the Airlie Beach Foreshore project had been earmarked for removal.

"Upon being made aware I halted any tree removal until myself and councillors were fully updated,” Cr Willcox said.

"It is definitely not my intent, nor was it ever council's intent, to remove all of the large paperbarks near the Whitsunday Sailing Club.

"I can assure you that every effort will be made to only remove the minimal number of trees and the original intent remains that at the completion of this project there will be a large net gain of over 100 extra trees.”

The $6.3million Airlie Beach Foreshore Revitalisation project began in early September and is expected to be completed by end of February 2019, weather permitting.

Ms Saraswati said, that as of Monday morning, the offensive ribbon was gone, and she was very happy with the result.