History coming to life at local library

Jacob Wilson | 25th Mar 2017 3:00 PM
Anita Lichos and Sharon Lam show off the exciting museum kit materials on display at Cannonvale Library.
Anita Lichos and Sharon Lam show off the exciting museum kit materials on display at Cannonvale Library.

A TRIP to the library in the Whitsundays is all teachers need to make to bring their classes to life.

Cannonvale library is now a depot for Queensland Museum Regional Loans with a variety of kits available for schools and community organisations.

For semester one library kits cover a broad range of themes including World War II, animal homes, colonial pioneers, marine life, cultural celebrations and Muttaburrasaurus bones.

There is more to come in semester two, with displays covering democracy, invertebrate life cycles, Macquarie Island, South East Asia, Queensland Remembers: 1939-2000 and megafauna.

The kits include materials which can be both observed and touched.

Cannonvale Library team leader Kerry Dorman said students, teachers and community groups would stand to benefit from the new initiative.

"This way they get a little bit of a taste of what they can do within the school curriculum, so it makes teaching a little more interesting and for the kids they get more benefit out of it,” she said.

"Teachers might be talking about dinosaurs and can say, 'hey look at this (museum display)' and bring their lessons to life.”

Ms Dorman said a number of schools had already made bookings and would be eligible to borrow kit material for a two week period.

Libraries in Bowen, Collinsville and Proserpine can also accept kit loans to accommodate those residing in the broader region.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  cannonvale library queensland museum regional loans



