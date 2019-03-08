History created by local RSL

PIONEER: Diane Trueman is the first female president to be elected at the Airlie Beach-Whitsunday RSL Sub Branch.

THE Airlie Beach-Whitsunday RSL Sub-Branch has created history this week and the timing couldn't be more perfect.

On Wednesday night, a new club president was elected, and for the first time it is a woman.

Diane Trueman has accepted the role and she's excited for the year ahead.

"I'm really honoured,” she said.

"I was honoured to be nominated and honoured to accept the position.

"I am looking forward to the next 12 months and would like to try and get some more members into our RSL sub-branch, even a few new female members.”

Mrs Trueman moved from Geelong to the Whitsundays two years ago, with her son and his family, after her husband passed away from Huntington's disease.

She immediately fell in love with the region.

Having been actively involved with her local RSL back in her native Geelong, Mrs Trueman decided it was a no brainer to join the Airlie Beach-Whitsunday Sub-Branch.

"I'm a registered nurse and over the years I've looked after (military) personnel. I just feel that we need to look after them and help out in the community as much as possible,” she said.

"I think it's important to be involved in the community and I have found since I have moved up here, that everybody is so friendly.

"It's a great community and I think it can build and grow.”

Mrs Trueman is passionate about helping young people, and as well as being involved with the Zonta Club of Whitsundays.

She has also made a lasting contribution to the Australian Navy Cadets for more than three decades, after her son Bill joined the ranks as a child.

"They needed female instructors. At first I thought, 'what on earth have I got myself in for?' But I enjoyed every minute of it,” she said.

Mrs Trueman hopes to inspire other young women in the region.

"I think women and young ladies in leadership roles can benefit any club,” she said.