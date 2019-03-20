History in the making

Shaniah Power runs the ball up for Bowen Stingers during the Summer 10s. Teenage girls have the opportunity to play rugby league with the Whitsunday Brahmans fielding Under-14 and Under-17 teams this season.

BOWEN girls keen to stake their claim on the footy field can now do so for the Whitsunday Brahmans Rugby League Club.

The club has entered Under-14 and Under-17 teams into the Mackay and District Rugby League competition set to kick off next month.

The entry marks the first time ever an all-female rugby league team will represent the Whitsundays region.

Whitsunday Brahmans secretary Leanne Hoffman said Bowen locals have made up a good portion of the Under-17s team, and they were looking to the town for more players.

"A few Bowen girls have already signed on,” she said.

"In the Under-17s we've got good numbers at the minute and in the 14s it would be great if we could get another six to eight girls.”

The players will be a part of a four team competition, which will be played across a 10-week period including the finals series.

Hoffman said games will be played on Fridays and the club was pushing hard to secure a couple of home games.

She said the club had seen some top talent coming out of the region.

"A this stage the 14s and the 17s are all training together so they all get to bond with each other and watch each other play, which enables the younger girls to see what it's like playing in the older age groups,” she said.

Hoffman said the inspiration came about following a visit from World Cup player Renae Kunst.

She said the Jillaroos co-captain was trying to get a league going in the region and had a great impact on local players and added the initiative was a great thing for girls in the region.

"They get to play sport, not all girls are girlie girls and if they like the sport then we welcome them,” she said.