HISTORY: Mining town displays 100 years of photos

THE doors to the Collinsville Historical Society will be wide open on Saturday as they show off a new display of historical photos.

The display, open from 10am until 1pm, coincides with the Pit Pony Festival and will allow visitors to see the rich history of Collinsville through photos.

Although displays have become an integral part of the historical society, this year's display has been a labour of love with the society working toward a final collaboration for the celebration of 100 years of mining in Collinsville.

Margaret Morrissey of the Collinsville Historical Society, said the society had "gone all out to bring about an enormous display of photos relating to the town's history”.

"Members have been working tirelessly on this project to showcase the local mining history to locals and visitors,” Mrs Morrissey said.

"Visitors may even find their ancestors in many of the photos displayed.”

On the day visitors will also be able to read the Collinsville Star newspaper, which was printed locally for many years.

Mrs Morrissey said it can be quite a rush to see ancestor's names in the old newspapers.

She said visitors would have the perfect chance to visit the display following the Pit Pony Festival Street Parade.

"You can view the street parade as it leaves from the hospital area on Saturday morning and then spare some time for a visit to the Historical Display Centre, before heading off to the day's entertainment at the showgrounds,” she said.

The Collinsville Historical Society is located at the Collinsville Community Hub at 81 Garrick Street.