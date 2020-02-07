History of Whitsundays a cracking good yarn

At the end of the last ice age (10,000 years ago) the glaciers melted and caused rising sea levels, which drowned a mainland mountain range in the Whitsundays, leaving the higher coastal peaks as islands. These are now known as the 74 Whitsunday Islands.

A LABOUR of love has resulted in a cracking good yarn about the history of the Whitsundays.

KiKi Taylor was charged with writing ‘The History of the Whitsundays’, in January, as part of her job as social media coordinator, at Ray White Whitsunday.

The result, however, was far more than anyone, especially her boss, could have imagined.

Miss Taylor carefully crafted the blog, which appears on the company’s Whitsunday Vacations website, researching her facts and collating all the information.

The 1,600-word blog covers everything, from the creation of our coastal mountain ranges and our traditional landowners, through to how Whitehaven Beach and the fringing reefs were formed, through settlement, Proserpine’s cane industry, the history of the island resorts, and the region’s more recent past.

Not only is the blog full of interesting facts but it is also accompanied by some great old photos, with some of them dating back to the 1920s.

Miss Taylor, who is 23 and grew up in the Whitsundays, said it was important to remember our history.

“A lot of research went into it and we made sure that everything we wrote was correct,” she said, adding she had enjoyed writing it, as she learnt something from it too.

“It is amazing how many locals don’t know the whole geological history of our Whitsunday region, such as how the Whitsunday island resorts were first created, or how Whitehaven Beach was formed.

“I think it is important for all locals to know the history of the area, so they can see how far it has evolved, while also remembering how we got here.

“The Whitsundays is such a breathtaking area, it is amazing to know how it was created. We live in a beautiful location and we want everyone to know about it.”

Miss Taylor was assisted in her task by Tourism Whitsundays, Whitsundays-Australia, Queensland Parks & Wildlife Service, Live Science, Cumberland Charter Yachts, Nomads World and Whitsunday Regional Council, who all provided content.

The photos accompanying the blog have come from a variety of sources, which are included in the photo captions.

Miss Taylor’s boss Mark Beale said he was very proud of the work she put in and the resulting blog.

“When I asked KiKi to take this on, I certainly didn’t expect such a massive piece of work to come out of it. She worked tirelessly and the result is something we are really proud of.”

The blog can be found at https://whitsundayvacations.com.au/the-history-of-the-whitsundays/