Menu
Login
The Proserpine Court House
The Proserpine Court House Peter Carruthers
News

History speaks against Cannonvale man

Jessica Lamb
by
27th Jun 2018 11:55 AM

IT HAD been three years since Trevor Thomas Wayne Simpson was in court for a drug-related charge but his previous history spoke against him on Monday.

The 44-year-old Cannonvale man pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to possessing dangerous drugs and utensils after a police search of his home revealed a used water pipe and electric scale with 23.8 grams of cannabis.

"The last two years I have been clean and working as a chippie,” Simpson said. "I have been getting my life back together but my back was a bit sore from work.”

Magistrate Simon Young said although Simpson had a good recent history, his two previous drug-related matters involved jail time.

Simpson was sentenced to three months' jail wholly suspended for 12 months. Convictions were recorded.

cannabis cannonvale court drugs proserpine magistrates court suspended sentence whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Online fraud doesn't pay for singing teacher

    Online fraud doesn't pay for singing teacher

    News MAGISTRATE Simon Young would not accept that a 20-year-old singing teacher was simply "forgetful” when she committed online fraud when selling make-up

    • 27th Jun 2018 11:30 AM
    Two in custody, only one bail

    Two in custody, only one bail

    News Scott Harold James Elder was refused bail on Monday

    Local author presents cyclone survival book

    Local author presents cyclone survival book

    News Local author presents cyclone survival book

    Local Partners