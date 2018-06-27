History speaks against Cannonvale man

IT HAD been three years since Trevor Thomas Wayne Simpson was in court for a drug-related charge but his previous history spoke against him on Monday.

The 44-year-old Cannonvale man pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to possessing dangerous drugs and utensils after a police search of his home revealed a used water pipe and electric scale with 23.8 grams of cannabis.

"The last two years I have been clean and working as a chippie,” Simpson said. "I have been getting my life back together but my back was a bit sore from work.”

Magistrate Simon Young said although Simpson had a good recent history, his two previous drug-related matters involved jail time.

Simpson was sentenced to three months' jail wholly suspended for 12 months. Convictions were recorded.