History: What we read in the Guardian on this day in 1980

Blue Evans, Ray Everett, Bert Stevenson, Ray Chauntler and Tom Leach from Proserpine Motors in 1945. Photo: Proserpine Museum Magazine

Here’s what was making news on December 19, 1980:

Shute Harbour loan accepted

The council accepted a Commonwealth Government loan of $506,000 for upgrading Shute Harbour Jetty and surrounds following the promise of a state subsidy of dollar for dollar.

All were told $1 million would be spent.

Earthquake assistance

A cheque for money raised by the mill Christmas tree fund was handed over by Bill Woods to Proserpine Lions representative Tano Murolo.

The money would go towards repairing earthquake damage in Naples.

Shale oil development

Discussion was taking place between the council and the State Government about possible ramifications for the area should the project go ahead.

Airport traffic

Proserpine had the fastest growing airport in Australia with a 43.5 per cent increase in traffic over the past 12 months.

Ansett ran six flights a week.

The airport was also the largest in the country owned by a local authority.

Star of Bethlehem

All is set for the staging of the re-enactment of the birth of Jesus.

Camels and a donkey had been procured for the outdoor performance in Airlie Main Street starting at 8pm on Sunday.

Uniting Church farewells minister

One hundred people gathered at the Uniting Church Hall to farewell departing Reverend Bill Gillman and his family.

Colin Kreuger and Alan Hobson conducted the program.

On this day 1938

The Cannon Valley Beach Association arranged the big sports day at the beach on Boxing Day and had obtained 440 yards of fishing nets to form an enclosure for protection against jellyfish.

Bowls

The main interest was the win by George Skaife and Mick Daly in the final of the Open Pairs Champion of Champions at Seaforth.

Swimming

In the last competition night of the year Ann Spencer improved in her four races.

Top point scorers were Michele Legge and Tom Steel.

Thank you to the Proserpine Museum volunteers who collate the information we publish each week.