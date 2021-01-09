History: What we read in the Guardian on this day in 1981

Discover what was happening in the region 40 years ago. Photo: Tourism Whitsundays

Here’s what was making news on January 8, 1981.

Safari sought safe shelter

A group of 183 travellers, mostly from overseas, in four coaches were provided with emergency accommodation from the rain on their way north to Cairns and then west.

The tourists were put up in St James’ Church Hall, the Scout Hall and the tennis clubhouse.

Bananas on the bend

A whopping 18 tonnes of bananas, valued at $7000, slipped off a truck on a bend near Gibson Creek, south of Proserpine.

They were transferred to complete their journey to Brisbane by train.

New year in Airlie

Big crowds flocked to the two top entertainment centres in town.

Both the Wanderers Paradise and the Whitsunday Village were full to capacity.

South Molle Resort also reported a crowd of 650 guests at their fancy dress gala.

Daydream Island moves ahead

Mr Bernard Elsey resumed complete control of the island.

Improvements to accommodation and facilities would continue through 1981.

Year end celebrations

17 boys and girls boarded MV Mizama with their leader Sonia Grevell for a cruise to Earlando to finish off the 1980 year.

There they swam, sailed and rode horses before returning to Airlie Beach.

Chaos at Shute

Proserpine Council closed the main car park area at Shute Harbour Jetty to carry out works to increase its size.

Ill feelings ran high as police began booking cars.

There appeared to be no one working there at the time.

Future expansion of Australian Bareboat Charters

One of the partners, Tony Kelly, was overseeing growth that would lead to seven yachts of sizes between 25 and 38 feet operating from the facility.

New hospital doctor

Dr Michael Muller has been appointed as medical officer at Proserpine Hospital to replace Dr Paul Joice who has been transferred to Rockhampton General Hospital.