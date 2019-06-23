HIT AND RUN: body found near push-bike

A man believed to be in his 20's was found dead on the side of the road south west of Mullumbimby

Kevin Farmer

POLICE are appealing for information after a man was killed in a hit-and-run in the northern News South Wales today.

Emergency services were called about 1.05am this morning to Wilsons Creek Road, Wilsons Creek, about 9km south-west of Mullumbimby, after the body of a man was located on the road by a passing motorist.

A push-bike was also found near the body.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District and NSW Ambulance paramedics attended, and the man, believed to be in his 20's, was declared deceased at the scene.

He is yet to be formally identified.

A crime scene has been established, which will be examined by specialist forensic officers.

A report is being prepared for the information of the Coroner.

Police are urging anyone who may have information or dashcam footage in relation to this incident to contact Byron Bay Police Station on (02) 6685 9499 Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

The road remains closed and motorists are urged to avoid the area. Check www.livetraffic.com for updates.

