Whitsunday police are still searching for the driver involved in a hit and run in Airlie Beach on Saturday morning. Photo: File
Crime

HIT AND RUN: Police search for driver after man injured

Laura Thomas
10th Sep 2020 11:00 AM
WHITSUNDAY police are searching for the driver of a car that hit a pedestrian in Airlie Beach on Saturday morning.

A 31-year-old man was taken to Proserpine Hospital with a head injury after he was struck by a car on Airlie Crescent about 3:50am.

A Queensland Health spokeswoman said the man was discharged from hospital on Saturday.

Whitsunday Acting Senior Sergeant Luke Scells said police were still searching for the driver of the vehicle as they did not stop to help the man.

“(The driver) hit the pedestrian and hasn’t stopped and continued in the direction along Waterson Way in Airlie Beach,” Sen-Sgt Scells said.

Police believe the driver was in a silver vehicle.

Sen-Sgt Scells said police investigations were ongoing and hoped video footage would reveal some answers.

It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the incident.

If you have any information for police phone Whitsunday Police Station on 4948 8888 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Whitsunday Times

