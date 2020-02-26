Hit-run driver sped off with victim’s body on car bonnet

Campbell was sentenced to six years in jail with a non-parole period of three years and six months. (Stock photo)

AN ERRATIC driver rammed into a pedestrian in Alice Springs and sped off with the body still attached to the bonnet in a "horrific" act that has left a local family and community devastated.

The mother of the deceased, Kumanjayi Scobie, wept in the Alice Springs Supreme Court as she heard the horrific details of her son's death.

After the court hearing, Fabrielle Peterson told the NT News the incident has left her so traumatised that she still can't bear to look at photos of her son.

"He was really kind, always smiling, happy with his family, always kind to kids," she said.

Nathan Campbell, 25, was found guilty of driving a car dangerously and causing death, failing to stop and give assistance, engaging in conduct giving rise to danger or death and driving unlicensed.

On the day of the tragedy in January 2018, Campbell took the keys to his aunty's car to visit the grave of his mother while he was in an anxious and agitated state.

Campbell's aunty ran after the car and banged on the windows in an attempt to stop him but he ignored her and drove off.

Campbell was pursued by his uncle and began driving erratically at 90 kilometres per hour in a 40 kilometre zone outside the Todd Tavern.

A cyclist narrowly escaped being hit by Campbell shortly before he crashed into a give way sign.

Campbell sped on the Stuart Highway and struck Kumanjayi as he was crossing the road near the BP station.

Campbell continued to speed down the road with the body on the bonnet of the car.

The out-of-control car sped through a red light and crashed into another vehicle which was tipped onto its side. The second car's driver escaped serious injury.

Kumanjayi's body fell from the bonnet and came to rest on the footpath. Police arrived soon after but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a psychiatric report, Campbell suffered from a cognitive impairment which made him impulsive with a reduced capacity to make rational decisions.

Justice Jenny Blokland said the "horrific episode" has devastated Kumanjayi's family and community.

"The victim impact statement from the deceased's mother is heart wrenching … she tells the court he left a daughter behind …" she said.

Campbell was sentenced to six years in jail with a non-parole period of three years and six months.

Ms Peterson said she is hoping to gain enough strength to visit the site of the accident to place flowers there.

"He's in a better place now, he's in heaven," she said.