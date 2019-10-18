Menu
Hitchhiker’s horror as armed man makes the pick up

Geordi Offord
17th Oct 2019 9:00 PM | Updated: 18th Oct 2019 6:01 AM
KYLE Kelly was this hitchhiker's worst nightmare.

Driving a stolen car, the 33-year-old serial criminal picked up a stranger at midnight but then made him hand over his phone and bank card.

Yesterday Kelly paid for his crimes after pleading guilty to a total of 24 charges in Bundaberg District Court.

The charges included the armed robbery and wounding after an incident his barrister explained was a "bad reaction" to receiving the wrong drugs.

Crown prosecutor Lara Soldi told the court Kelly had been on a crime spree spanning across six months.

During the robbery, Kelly also held a knife to the man which he grabbed by the blade to try and stop himself from getting injured.

But he sustained cuts to his hands.

The vehicle later arrived at a shopping centre so money could be withdrawn, when the man made his escape.

Kelly began chasing the man with the knife and cut him on the shoulder.

Ms Soldi told the court residents in the area could hear the victim screaming.

She said Kelly was caught by police he denied any wrong doing.

Kelly's barrister Callan Cassidy told the court when his client was about 8 years old he was diagnosed with ADHD and was medicated with dextroamphetamine.

Mr Cassidy told the court that Kelly began self-medicating with methamphetamine saying it gave him the same "calming effect" which was consistent with his heavy abuse of the drug.

Judge Leanne Clare described the robbery as "disturbing" and "terrifying".

Judge Clare told Kelly he took the drugs voluntarily and at his own risk.

She said a sentence she imposed on him needed to punish him and protect the community.

Kelly was given a head sentence of six years and 10 months imprisonment with a parole eligibility date of June 30, 2021.

His suspended sentences will be served cumulatively with another sentence of one month and two weeks for failing to appear to be served cumulatively.

Judge Clare also declared the 109 days of presentence custody as time already served.

bundaberg court court news editors picks hitchhiker kyle kelly robbery
Bundaberg News Mail

