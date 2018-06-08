Hitting high on the volleyball court

STATE TEAM: Proserpine State High School volleyball team returned from the Queensland secondary schools under-19 state championships this week.

THE lads of the North Queensland volleyball team have returned from the Under-19 State Championship in Brisbane elated with their effort.

The team finished the competition in fifth place which is a major achievement considering all members for the squad are students at the Prosperine State High school.

The girls' team placed ninth with five of the seven students coming from the Proserpine State High School.

What made the effort exceptional from the girls was there were two 14-year-old students playing in the U19 age group.

The volleyball program at the school started three years ago in 2015 when a group of students gained interest in the sport through participation in physical education lessons.

In the first year the school contested the Queensland Schools Cup competition, only two teams entered but that number has since been boosted to six.

Teacher Ben Smith said some players had been selected in Queensland representative teams and past student Piper O'Grady was selected for the Queensland girls Future Stars Program.

"We've had success with many teams winning medals,” he said.

"Our Year 10 girls' Division 2 side won silver only two weeks ago at the Intermediate Schools Cup in Toowoomba, and last year our open boys Division 1 team won silver on the Gold Coast.”

Currently Sam Flowerday and Jack Ryan are in the U17 Queensland squad, Smith said.