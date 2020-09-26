HOCKEY LIVESTREAM: Senior women’s finals today
Blockbuster livestream finals hockey continues today right here, with four senior women grand finals live from the State Hockey Centre.
Last night Pine Rivers St Andrews beat Kedron Wavell 3-2 in a J1 junior boys grand final thriller. Watch the replay here.
Today's games will be
12pm: Div 3 - Commercial vs Kedron Wavell.
1:30pm: Div 2 - University of QLD vs Commercial
3pm: Div 1 - Commercial v Ascot
4:30pm: Div 1 - Kedron Wavell v University of QLD
The Division 1 decider continues a proud finals tradition between University of Queensland and Kedron Wavell who have played in the two previous grand finals.
It will be University's third successive grand final appearances after 2019 and the historic first ever appearance in 2018.
Some key points:
Kedron Wavell v University
+ Kedron Wavell won their Maiden Division 1 Premiership in 2019, beating University of QLD 3 Nil with Alyssa Kerr was awarded the Win McMullin Shield for Best & Fairest player in the Grand Final
+ University their Maiden Division 1 Premiership in 2018, beating Easts
+ Head to Head in 2020 - Kedron Wavell 3-1
+ Britt Wilkinson (Kedron-Wavell) is the top scorer this season with 15 goals from 11 games.
+ University of Queensland (and Brisbane Blaze) goalkeeper Hannah Astbury is injured and recovering from surgery.
Commercial vs Ascot (3 v 4)
Head to Head in 2020 - Commercial won 3-2
Sara Rogers (Ascot) will be umpiring the Division 3 GF between Commercial and Kedron Wavell
Division 2
Commercial v University grand final
University of QLD are reigning Premiers of Division 2
Shannon Donald (UQ) was awarded the Elaine Green Shield for Best & Fairest in the Grand Final
Head to Head in 2020 - UQ won 2-0
Division 3
Commercial v Kedron Wavell (1 v 2)
Kedron Wavell are reigning Premiers of Division 3.
Abby Heffernan (KW) was awarded the BWHA Perpetual Lyn Thomas Shield for Most Promising Umpire in 2019
Melanie Blanchard (KW) was awarded the BWHA Perpetual Lyn Thomas Shield for Most Promising Umpire in 2018
Head to Head in 2020 - Commercial won 4-2
