Hogan aiming to chop down Charlo

Brisbane's Dennis Hogan next week fights for the same world middleweight title once held by all-time greats Sugar Ray Leonard, Marvin Hagler and Thomas Hearns, unconcerned that bookies have made him a huge underdog.

The Irish-born stayer who has called Brisbane home for almost a decade, shocked the boxing world in April when he went close to toppling the unbeaten Mexican Jaime Munguia for the world light-middleweight crown.

Trainer Glenn Rushton talks tactics with Dennis Hogan in a sparring session against Ben Mahoney at the Stretton Boxing Gym in Brisbane. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Hogan is backing himself to go one better on Sunday week (Australian time) against America's unbeaten WBC middleweight champ Jermall Charlo in Brooklyn, New York.

He will be joined in America this week by trainer Glenn Rushton who in order to prepare Hogan for the biggest chance of his life must take 10 days out of his program training Jeff Horn for the Michael Zerafa rematch in Brisbane on December 18.

Hogan says the controversial points loss to Munguia in Mexico proved he had the ability to beat the very best in boxing.

``Ever since Munguia I've been getting stronger, fitter, faster and smarter,'' Hogan said. ``I can't wait to get in there against Charlo and do it again. This time I will be coming back to Brisbane with the world title belt.

``Charlo is tall, sharp and athletic. He had a good amateur background and brought it to the pros. He's undefeated with 29 wins and 21 knockouts.

``But his record doesn't mean anything to me.

Jermall Charlo (right) attacks Julian Williams in their fight in Los Angeles in 2016. Charlo won by knockout. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

``I like tall opponents and we have a good game plan for him.''

The Charlo fight will be at 72.3kg, 2.4kg more than the Munguia fight.

``I'm glad to be fighting at the heavier middleweight division,'' Hogan said.

``I won the Australian title at middleweight. I won the Queensland title at super-middleweight (76kg) and as an amateur I was Irish champion at 81kg.''

Hogan has been to the fight venue, Brooklyn's Barclays Centre, twice before as a sparring partner for Brisbane's Jarrod Fletcher for his fight against American Daniel Jacobs and for Sydney's Daniel Geale against Puerto Rican Miguel Cotto.

Those Australians lost both fights but Hogan said he will make it third time lucky.

Charlo says he is not worried about Hogan's confidence.

"This is going to be a knockout,'' Charlo said. ``I'm going to walk him straight into it.''