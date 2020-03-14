HOLIDAY HERE: How residents can support tourism operators

HOLIDAY HERE: A family enjoys splashing around in the waters at the Airlie Beach Lagoon. Photo: Tourism Whistundays

WHITSUNDAY residents are being encouraged to enjoy a holiday in their own backyard, as businesses in the region feel the hit from the ongoing economic impact from the coronavirus pandemic.

With international visitors dropping, Australian’s are being encouraged to travel domestically this year.

However, residents are being encouraged to take it one step further and spend time enjoying their favourite hobbies, experiences and food right here, in the Whitsundays.

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Tash Wheeler said now was the perfect opportunity to “support the (tourism) industry who directly supports our community”.

Airlie Beach's main beach, looking back from Airlie Point.

“Now is the time to tick off your Whitsunday bucket list,” Ms Wheeler said.

“Whether that be a road trip throughout the region (and) exploring somewhere you’ve not been before, or a long-lunch and delicious cocktails in one of our many restaurants.

“Maybe you’ve always wanted a staycation in one of our many incredible accommodation offerings between the islands or mainland. Support local and holiday here this year.”

In the wake of a federal government ban on gatherings over 500 people, supporting the local tourism industry has become more important than ever as tourism-driving events come under threat.

The impact to Whitsunday events such as the Great Barrier Reef Festival, Airlie Beach Marathon Festival and Airlie Beach Race Week is still currently unknown, and being monitored by Tourism Whitsundays.

Queensland Tourism Industry Council CEO Daniel Gschwind said the call to ban large gatherings came with a sense of inevitability after similar moves overseas, but it made it no easier to take.

Airlie Beach Race Week 2019.

“There’s no doubt this will be deflating for domestic tourism,” he said. “It removes a lot of the motivation for travel domestically for people who like to go to sporting or cultural events as an excuse to travel.

“But we’ve had the health advice and now it’s about battening down the hatches, riding out the storm and being able to take advantage of the recovery when it comes.”

Ms Wheeler said it was more important than ever to support the local tourism industry, as a decline will be felt across all industries in the region.

“Before you consider buying online or going away for your next holiday, consider having a world-class holiday right here in your backyard. We can all play a positive role in keeping our local business doors open & people employed during this time,” Ms Wheeler said.

“We are all going through this unprecedented crisis; we need to stick together, unite, and collaborate to get through this.”