Holiday traffic held up after motorcyclist injured in crash

A 55-YEAR-OLD motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after an accident in Cannon Valley earlier today.

Police said the man was riding his motorbike southwest on Shute Harbour Rd when a Mazda 6 allegedly pulled out out of a driveway and collided with the motorbike about 10.15am.

The accident happened about 1km northeast of the Gregory-Cannon Valley Rd intersection.

Ambulance officers, police and the fire brigade attended the scene, where busy holiday traffic was reduced to one lane while the crash site was cleared.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man was taken to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition, suffering arm and leg injuries.

The woman driving the car was not injured in the crash.