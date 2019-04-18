Menu
A man was taken to hospital with arm and leg injuries after an accident between his motorbike and a car on Shute Harbour Rd at Cannon Valley.
News

Holiday traffic held up after motorcyclist injured in crash

by Monique Preston
18th Apr 2019 12:26 PM
A 55-YEAR-OLD motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after an accident in Cannon Valley earlier today.

Police said the man was riding his motorbike southwest on Shute Harbour Rd when a Mazda 6 allegedly pulled out out of a driveway and collided with the motorbike about 10.15am.

The accident happened about 1km northeast of the Gregory-Cannon Valley Rd intersection.

A motorcylist was taken to hospital with arm and leg injuries after an accident between his motorbike and a car on Shute Harbour Rd at Cannon Valley.
Ambulance officers, police and the fire brigade attended the scene, where busy holiday traffic was reduced to one lane while the crash site was cleared.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man was taken to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition, suffering arm and leg injuries.

A motorcylist was taken to hospital with arm and leg injuries after an accident between his motorbike and a car on Shute Harbour Rd at Cannon Valley.
The woman driving the car was not injured in the crash.

Whitsunday Times

