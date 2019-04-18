Holiday traffic held up after motorcyclist injured in crash
A 55-YEAR-OLD motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after an accident in Cannon Valley earlier today.
Police said the man was riding his motorbike southwest on Shute Harbour Rd when a Mazda 6 allegedly pulled out out of a driveway and collided with the motorbike about 10.15am.
The accident happened about 1km northeast of the Gregory-Cannon Valley Rd intersection.
Ambulance officers, police and the fire brigade attended the scene, where busy holiday traffic was reduced to one lane while the crash site was cleared.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man was taken to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition, suffering arm and leg injuries.
The woman driving the car was not injured in the crash.