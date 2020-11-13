Holistic health key for new Airlie Beach physio

Seb van den Brink opened Airlie Physio in a bid to create a more holistic approach to health and rehabilitation. Picture: Laura Thomas

Seb van den Brink opened Airlie Physio in a bid to create a more holistic approach to health and rehabilitation. Picture: Laura Thomas

A NEW physiotherapist has landed in Airlie Beach with plans to create a more holistic approach to health, shifting the focus from healing to helping strengthen.

Airlie Physio, on Shute Harbour Rd opposite the Airlie Beach Hotel bottle shop, is the brainchild of Seb van den Brink who has been a physiotherapist for six years.

Mr van den Brink completed his studies in the Netherlands before moving to Australia and landed in Airlie Beach in December last year.

With coronavirus creating a shroud of uncertainty, he tossed up plans for his next move and took the leap to establish his own business.

“It’s funny with the whole COVID situation, it’s a prime opportunity to do stuff,” Mr van den Brink said.

“I could either pack up and move somewhere else or stay and create this.”

Seb van den Brink hoped the business could expand to include other health services. Picture: Laura Thomas

The core of the businesses is physiotherapy, however Mr van den Brink hoped he could collaborate with other health practitioners in a bid to create a holistic service.

This could include group fitness classes, yoga, personal training and even a studio gym.

Mr van den Brink hoped this would encourage a shift in the health focus from healing to strengthening the body to avoid injury.

“My view is not necessarily to see patients in (the treatment room) but ideally in the exercise area,” he said.

“There’s not a whole lot of places like this in the area … where the focus is more on the rehab and the exercise side of things rather than the physiotherapy.”

Mr van den Brink said this holistic approach to physiotherapy stemmed from his experience in the Netherlands where the health system worked on a different model.

“My view is … to get people better and keep them better for the rest of their lives,” he said.

More stories

Camm officially declared new Whitsunday MP

Thrills and spills guaranteed when bucking bulls hit Airlie

Free hospital transport service gets green light

The building has two treatment rooms as well as large spaces for exercise and movement.

The delivery of some equipment has been delayed because of coronavirus, but Mr van den Brink was positive the practice would be pushing on at full speed in early 2021.

He was also on the search for a second health specialist to join him, saying it would add another dimension to the practice.

“Sometimes I feel like within this area everyone works in islands,” he said.

“I feel like you could feed off each other and if you help each other out you can only empower each other, which I feel is very powerful and important.”

Phone Airlie Physio on 0447 438 352.