Holly sold on a life Down Under

RELAXED: Holly has learnt how to go with the flow on her journey up the East Coast. Georgia Simpson

HOLLY Thompson was six months into her new job as a pharmacist when she realised she really needed a break.

After thinking Australia was too far away for a holiday, she thought 'why the hell not?' and booked a five-week trip up the east coast to see the sights.

She's fallen in love with the country and is working out ways she can move here with her partner Ollie, who is a teacher.

"The weather is a big drawcard - it was snowing back home when we left,” she said.

She's seen turtles and stingrays and thinks it's amazing that people can get up before work and have a swim at the beach.

What's your favourite Australian destination so far?

I loved Byron Bay, even though it rained the entire time we were there, which was a shame. (The weather) really threw it down.

What's the weirdest thing about Australian culture?

No one wears shoes, it's the best! Life is also slower here, people seem to appreciate their surroundings instead of rushing around everywhere.

What's something that happened on your travels you'll remember forever?

I had my 24th birthday in Sydney which was special, right in Sydney Harbour.

I also went skydiving here, in the Whitsundays.

I'm terrified of heights so it was a case of facing my fears.

Your legs are dangling over the edge and all of a sudden the instructor just sort of pushes you both out of the plane and then you're falling.

But the views were worth it, so I'm glad I chose to do it here.

How do you think travel has changed you?

I'm a lot more chilled out, I think. Ollie, my boyfriend, is really relaxed but I'm a proper planner so the balance has been good.

What's your top Australian travel tip?

Don't book everything all at once. This might be tricky for people like me who just plan absolutely everything, but it's so easy to book when you get here, and it's better to be a bit more fluid with your plans.