Holy cow: Record 755kg meth haul found in frozen hides

A man is due to front court in Melbourne on Thursday after a record-breaking 755kg of methamphetamine was allegedly smuggled to Australia in frozen cow hides.

The 42-year-old was arrested in St Kilda on Thursday afternoon after the huge shipment - the largest seizure of methamphetamine from Mexico to arrive on Australian soil - was discovered earlier this month.

Police arrest a man in St Kilda. Picture: Australian Federal Police

Australian Border Force officers intercepted the haul in Sydney on August 10.

The bust was part of a joint operation with the Australian Federal Police.

Photographs of the bungled shipment show clear packets of the drug concealed in dozens of frozen cow hides, which had been folded and tightly packed in large bags.

A product description on one of the packets reads: "Product: Salty Bovine Skin."

Strict quarantine laws in Australia mean it is likely mass shipments of animal products would raise red flags.

The meth haul seized by Australian Federal Police and Australian Border Force. Picture: Australian Federal Police

Police arrest a man in St Kilda. Picture: Australian Federal Police

A statement from the AFP last night said: "A 42-year-old man was arrested this afternoon following the largest seizure of methamphetamine from Mexico to arrive on Australian soil.

"The joint investigation by the Australian Federal Police and Australian Border Force seized the 755kg of methamphetamine hidden in frozen cow hides when it arrived into Sydney.

"The man was arrested following two search warrants executed this afternoon in the Melbourne suburb of St Kilda."

The man, a Mexican national, has been charged with attempted importation and is due to face Melbourne Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Authorities have expressed concern about the reach of Mexican crime organisations on our shores.

Australia is considered a lucrative market for methamphetamine and investigators believe the country is increasingly being targeted by cartels such as the Sinaloa, whose leader was the notorious El Chapo.