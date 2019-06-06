Holy pineapple: Monster fruit just shy of world record

IF TWO heads are better than one, what about 14?

Robyn Banks and the enormous pineapple she grew courtesy of positive vibes and a nurturing environment, prove that extra heads hit the sweet spot.

The Mackay resident had admired her neighbour's pineapple plants for months before she decided to try to grow her own.

Her first attempt was a resounding success, with the fruit's 14 heads within its leafy crown just shy of a world record - believed to be 15. It weighed 4.612kg.

Ms Banks' believes creating a positive environment within her home enabled the pineapple to grow to such an extent.

"I'm not sure why it grew like that, but I just planted it in some cheap crap, watered it and I've given it lots of love - stroked its leaves and told it it's pretty. It's that, or logically it just went into rogue pineapple mode," Ms Banks said with a laugh.

"Things thrive in a positive environment, and if it's in a negative environment the opposite happens."

An experiment Ms Banks saw on Youtube, which involved two halves of an apple, inspired her to adapt the principles to her pineapple project.

Robyn Banks' first attempt at growing a pineapple was a huge success. Nick Wright

She said it was called the Love-Hate Experiment, where one half of an apple was given lots of love and the other was subject to hateful and negative language.

"The one that is given the love doesn't deteriorate as fast as the one in the negative environment," Ms Banks said.

"Everything is energy, like law of attraction: like attracts like, negativity attracts more negativity so you may as well make it positive."

Principal horticulturist at the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries Dr Garth Sanewski said it was not uncommon to have multiple growing points in a pineapple crown, but it was not a normal occurrence.

He said there were other scientific reasons that might cause a pineapple to grow additional crowns, including damage from high irradiation and a lack of calcium.

"My guess is the plant is growing by its lonesome (no competition) and is fertilised well and hence vigorous," Dr Sanewski said.

"In some cases very vigorous plants can exhibit multiple crowns due to an imbalance of nitrogen and calcium."

Ms Banks intends to replant the pineapple crown and see how grandiose her next batch of pineapples are.

The now self-confessed pineapple enthusiast jokingly said she preferred to be addressed as Princess Pineapple, thanks to the considerable crown her queen fruit had borne.

"I'm not a complete pineapple fanatic yet, but it's safe to say I'm going to need a lot of land to plant about a gazillion pineapples in the near future."