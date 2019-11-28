Holy sheet: lucky man escapes death on back of ute

The man used his body weight to hold down the building materials on the back of a ute in South Africa.

THIS man is thanking his lucky stars after escaping certain death as he attempted to use his body to secure corrugated sheets down on the back of a ute travelling on a South African highway.

Footage shows the driver had not been bothered to tie down the aluminium sheeting as he travelled down the N2 in Durban, with the labourer instead lying spread eagled across the materials using his body weight to hold them down as they sped along.

Not long after the video begins, the sheeting flaps wildly before the man is thrown up in the air. Fortunately, the sheeting blows around him and he lands safely into the tray of the ute rather than on the highway.

The incredible footage went viral on Twitter after being shared by motoring safety group Arrive Alive. While the man who filmed the video was in hysterics as he watched the incident unfold, he said: "Sadly it was no laughing matter, it could have ended very badly".

WATCH THE VIDEO

The incident prompted a stern response from police, with Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad stating the driver was in contravention of the National Road Traffic Act and could be charged with carrying goods unsafely on a vehicle.

'When goods are transported on a van they must be secured, and a person is not permitted to be used to sit or lean against goods being transported to try and secure them," he said.

Meanwhile, the BBC has reported a woman has suffered serious injuries after a runaway truck crushed her car while she was still inside it in Port Elizabeth in South Africa.

The media report said the truck driver had parked up while he picked his children up from school and the truck rolled down the hill, smashing into the car from above.

The car was "virtually flattened" and she was trapped for nearly 40 minutes before emergency services pulled her out and took her to hospital with injuries including fractures.