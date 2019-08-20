Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Actor Ben Unwin.
Actor Ben Unwin.
Celebrity

Home and Away star dead at 41

20th Aug 2019 3:12 PM

Former Home And Away star Ben Unwin has died.

McGregor was 41 when his body was found by police on August 14.

"Police attended Minyon Falls, Whian Whian, responding to a concern for welfare," NSW Police said in a statement.

"The body of a 41-year-old man was located. The death has not been treated as suspicious."

The actor played Jesse McGregor on the soap between 1993 and 2005.

 

Ben Unwin in Home And Away.
Ben Unwin in Home And Away.

 

 

 

If you or anyone you know needs help, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyondblue on 1300 224 636

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800
ben unwin editors picks home and away

Top Stories

    Major aquaculture player gives new project green light

    premium_icon Major aquaculture player gives new project green light

    Breaking The project is tipped to deliver up to 1000 jobs for Mackay and the Whitsundays

    Thief leaves trail of muddy footprints throughout home

    premium_icon Thief leaves trail of muddy footprints throughout home

    Crime "Burglars will dedicate hours searching targets ...”

    LIDS OFF: How you can turn bottle caps into prosthetic hands

    premium_icon LIDS OFF: How you can turn bottle caps into prosthetic hands

    News A new green initiative with an unexpected hero is making its mark.

    Bowen pauses to remember Vietnam

    premium_icon Bowen pauses to remember Vietnam

    News Bowen RSL hosted Vietnam Veterans Day on Sunday.