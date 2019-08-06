Intruder crept into home while resident slept

AN AIRLIE beach home has had an unwelcome visitor, while the resident was at home, asleep on August 4.

Police said an unknown person entered the Laguna Court home on August 4 through an unlocked door.

The person searched through the front office area, lounge room and two vehicles parked at the address, which were also unlocked with keys left in the ignition, police said.

The resident was woken at 3am, to the noise of the unknown person entering the bedroom, and they have immediately verbally challenged the intruder, police said.

The unknown person then ran out of the house, and in the direction of Nara Avenue.

Police said the unknown person is Caucasian in appearance, about 190 cm tall, and of medium build.

A wallet containing bank cards, identification and cash was stolen.

Anyone who has information that could assist is encouraged to contact police as soon as possible.

Police encourage residents to ensure that their home and vehicles are adequately secured at all times.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901499635