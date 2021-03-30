Menu
Another two break-ins have occurred in Bowen. Picture: Zizi Averill
Crime

Home, car targeted in two more break-ins at Bowen

Elyse Wurm
, elyse.wurm@news.com.au
30th Mar 2021 5:00 PM
Two more break-ins have been reported in Bowen after a string of offences earlier this month.

Bowen police last week reported three break-ins had occurred in recent days, which resulted in two vehicles being stolen.

Police have recovered both the Mazda CX-5 and Mitsubishi Outlander that were taken and the matters remain under investigation.

Bowen Police officer-in-charge Craig Shepherd said two more break-ins had occurred late last week.

In one incident a home was entered and in another a car was broken into.

Overnight Friday a Honda Civic was broken into in a driveway on Leichhardt St in Bowen.

Senior Sergeant Shepherd said one or more people rummaged through the glove box and console, but nothing was taken.

Then between 8am and 7pm Sunday, a unit on Brisbane Street was entered and car keys as well as a wallet were taken.

Sergeant Shepherd said the keys taken did not match the car at the residence, so the vehicle was not stolen.

Police have reminded residents to ensure their vehicles and properties are locked, with keys located in a discreet location.

Anyone who has information or saw anything suspicious around the time of the offences is encouraged to phone Bowen Police on 4720 4555 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

