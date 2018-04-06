Menu
Login
News

RSPCA called to rescue chickens, ducks from house fire

Emma Clarke
by

UPDATE 8.30AM: THE RSPCA has been called to a house fire at Laidley early this morning after a number of chickens and ducks were believed to be in danger.

Emergency services were called to the high set home on the intersection of Jordan St and Napier St just before 5am but the building was already well involved.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said crews went into action straight away but the home could not be saved.

AN RSPCA inspector from the Tooowoomba shelter is expected to attend the home today to check on the welfare of the poultry.

6.50AM: A HOME was completely destroyed in an intense fire at Laidley early this morning.

Emergency services were called to the high set home on the intersection of Jordan St and Napier St just before 5am but the building was already well involved.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said crews went into action straight away but the home could not be saved.

"The house was virtually destroyed, it was quite intense," the spokesperson said.

Five fire crews were able to bring the situation under control within half an hour and remained on scene until daylight, dampening down hotspots and making the scene safe.

Paramedics were also on scene but nobody needed treatment or to be taken to hospital. It is unclear if anybody was home at the time.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said crews would remain on scene this morning and the fire would be treated as suspicious until proved otherwise.

Fire investigations are continuing.

Topics:  house fire laidley qas qfes qps structure fire

Ipswich Queensland Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
One year on and still fighting

One year on and still fighting

AS MEL Deacon surveys her cyclone-devastated Telford St home, the utter exhaustion is apparent through her body language.

Insurance forum slated for May

ONGOING: Cyclone clean up in Proserpine eight months after TC Debbie touched down.

ANOTHER forum will be held in Proserpine on May 14.

Good Friday funsters run for buns

EASTER NOURISHMENTS: Participants post 2018 run for Buns fun run at Fitness Venue in Airlie Beach.

Good fun and a run, end with a good bun.

Roger showing No Fear with epilepsy

EPILEPSY ADVOCATE: Roger Fyfe pictured at Abell Point Marina.

Former Whitsunday resident Roger Fyfe is an ambassador for Epilepsy

Local Partners