A home has burnt to the ground at Buderim overnight. PIC 7NEWS

An 86-year-old woman has escaped a blaze that burnt her home to the ground in Buderim overnight.

Fire and Rescue officers were called to the scene on Whites Rd just after 8.30 last night.

Witnesses on the scene filmed the home as it burnt to the ground.

The Sunshine Coast Daily believes the home was built by the woman's husband in the late 1950s.

