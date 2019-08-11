Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Shooting in Gould Street Kirwan. Picture: Shae Beplate.
Shooting in Gould Street Kirwan. Picture: Shae Beplate.
Crime

Home shot at for second time in a week

by KATE BANVILLE
11th Aug 2019 11:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GUNSHOTS have been fired at the same Kirwan home for the second time in less than a week.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed no one was injured in the shooting at the Gould St property, which was targeted in a similar drive by shooting late on Monday night last week.

The latest shooting happened about 7.45pm on Saturday night.

"At 7.45pm officers attended a Gould St family home after residence contacted police in relation to shots being fired at their car," police said.

"As they pulled into the driveway, a vehicle pulled up behind them and fired a number of shots into the rear of their LandCruiser."

Police are appealing for anyone in the local area who noticed any suspicious activity, or who may have CCTV or dashcam vision to contact them.

A crime scene has been established and investigations are continuing.

The Townsville Criminal Investigative Branch are investigating.

More Stories

crime editors picks shooting shots fired townsville

Top Stories

    'Don't Cane Our Farmers': Plea to government

    premium_icon 'Don't Cane Our Farmers': Plea to government

    Politics 'This will not only be devastating for farming families but for workers in sugar mills, in sugar transportation and at our ports.'

    BRUTAL: Family pet fighting for life after vicious attack

    premium_icon BRUTAL: Family pet fighting for life after vicious attack

    News A GoFundMe page has been set up to help fund surgery.

    Whitsundays best personal trainer revealed

    premium_icon Whitsundays best personal trainer revealed

    Local Faces Who did you vote as Whitsundays best personal trainer?

    NAME AND SHAME: Drink-drivers revealed

    premium_icon NAME AND SHAME: Drink-drivers revealed

    Crime One man was driving to get food the day after a night of drinking.