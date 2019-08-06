Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GROW ROOM: Woman fined in Proserpine Magistrates Court for watching over an ex-partner's weed production in her home.
GROW ROOM: Woman fined in Proserpine Magistrates Court for watching over an ex-partner's weed production in her home. Peter Carruthers
Crime

Home weed production busted

Shannen McDonald
by
6th Aug 2019 5:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN, who worked in Proserpine and then watched over an ex-partner's weed production in her home, has been hit with a fine.

Angeline Ivkovic, 45, had previously pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to possessing anything for use in the commission of crime, possessing dangerous drugs and producing dangerous drugs, when she appeared in court on Monday.

Police searched Ivkovic's Woodwork home when both she and her ex-partner were away on November 3 last year.

Police found a total of 706.9g of dried cannabis, nine large cannabis plants on the balcony and out the back of the property and 62 smaller plants in a compartment inside a room of the house.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said CCTV footage was set up and Ivkovic had access to the images via her phone.

Defence barrister Paul Smart said the facts detailed by police were misleading regarding the multitude of the cultivation of cannabis plants found at the property.

"The 'grow room', it's a cupboard - it's essentially a his and hers cupboard in a bedroom,” he said while providing Magistrate James Morton photos of the room.

The court heard Ivkovic had originally pleaded not guilty to the two drug charges as she was worried about her future employment prospects.

"The late plea of guilty was due to the fact she is a midwife who, at the time, was practicing in town,” Mr Smart said.

"Since being charged she has left the town and pursued further employment for reasons including she may be required to disclose these charges to an employer.”

Mr Smart told the court the production was the ex-partner's idea who pleaded with Ivkovic to allow him to begin production at her address.

The court heard the ex-partner and a third co-accused, who would water and mind the production on occasion, were both fined more than $3000 for their involvement.

Magistrate James Morton told the court he was less than impressed with Ivkovic's decisions.

"You must be the most stupid person going around - the break up with this person, then to see him years later and allow him to grow cannabis under you roof,” he said.

"You fell under the spell of this fella.”

With a limited history Mr Morton fined Ivkovic $3500 with convictions not recorded.

More Stories

angeline ivkovic dangerous drugs cannabis defence barrister paul smart james morton police prosecutor emma myors proserpine magistrates court whitsunday crime
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Local war hero portrayed in Aussie blockbuster film

    premium_icon Local war hero portrayed in Aussie blockbuster film

    People and Places Bowen raised Thomas 'Buddy' Lea will be portrayed in a new film about the Battle of Long Tan.　

    DRUG DRIVERS: These people have been convicted

    premium_icon DRUG DRIVERS: These people have been convicted

    Crime Here's who was convicted of drug driving in court

    Pushing pedals towards new BMX track

    premium_icon Pushing pedals towards new BMX track

    eXtra The push is on for a new BMX track in the Whitsundays.　

    Gumtree bike purchase was too good to be true

    premium_icon Gumtree bike purchase was too good to be true

    Crime Defence solicitor: client's 'problems stem from drug use'.