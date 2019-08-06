Home weed production busted

GROW ROOM: Woman fined in Proserpine Magistrates Court for watching over an ex-partner's weed production in her home.

A WOMAN, who worked in Proserpine and then watched over an ex-partner's weed production in her home, has been hit with a fine.

Angeline Ivkovic, 45, had previously pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to possessing anything for use in the commission of crime, possessing dangerous drugs and producing dangerous drugs, when she appeared in court on Monday.

Police searched Ivkovic's Woodwork home when both she and her ex-partner were away on November 3 last year.

Police found a total of 706.9g of dried cannabis, nine large cannabis plants on the balcony and out the back of the property and 62 smaller plants in a compartment inside a room of the house.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said CCTV footage was set up and Ivkovic had access to the images via her phone.

Defence barrister Paul Smart said the facts detailed by police were misleading regarding the multitude of the cultivation of cannabis plants found at the property.

"The 'grow room', it's a cupboard - it's essentially a his and hers cupboard in a bedroom,” he said while providing Magistrate James Morton photos of the room.

The court heard Ivkovic had originally pleaded not guilty to the two drug charges as she was worried about her future employment prospects.

"The late plea of guilty was due to the fact she is a midwife who, at the time, was practicing in town,” Mr Smart said.

"Since being charged she has left the town and pursued further employment for reasons including she may be required to disclose these charges to an employer.”

Mr Smart told the court the production was the ex-partner's idea who pleaded with Ivkovic to allow him to begin production at her address.

The court heard the ex-partner and a third co-accused, who would water and mind the production on occasion, were both fined more than $3000 for their involvement.

Magistrate James Morton told the court he was less than impressed with Ivkovic's decisions.

"You must be the most stupid person going around - the break up with this person, then to see him years later and allow him to grow cannabis under you roof,” he said.

"You fell under the spell of this fella.”

With a limited history Mr Morton fined Ivkovic $3500 with convictions not recorded.