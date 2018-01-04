Menu
Homegrown hero stripped of victory

OCEAN RACER: Wild Oats XI in full flight on the high seas.
OCEAN RACER: Wild Oats XI in full flight on the high seas.
by Amanda Lulham

A ONE-HOUR time penalty has seen Wild Oats XI stripped of her ninth line honours win in one of the greatest controversies of the 73-year-old Sydney to Hobart.

Jim Cooney's LDV Comanche will now be declared the line honours winner of the race after a protest against Wild Oats XI over a near-collision was found to be valid.

The Oatley family-owned super-maxi registered to the Hamilton Island Yacht Club failed to finish the race in 2015 and 2016 and with an international jury there is no way Wild Oats XI can appeal the decision to strip the most successful Australian ocean racer of her line honours win.

Not since the disqualification of the American yacht Nirvana in 1983 has there been such drama affecting a winner.

That year the drama was played out on the Derwent River when Nirvana failed to give Condor sufficient sea room and she ran aground and was stuck for five minutes.

Nirvana went on to take the race by 2min 16sec but the next day was disqualified by the race committee and the fastest team win awarded to Condor.

The crew on LDV Comanche were handed their trophy and winners' medallions at a ceremony in Hobart, more than a day after she finished behind Wild Oats X1 in the 2017 Sydney to Hobart.

An international jury of five from Germany, Australia and New Zealand heard the protest at the Royal Yacht Club of Tasmania.

The protest was lodged after LDV Comanche finished the Sydney to Hobart in second place behind Wild Oats XI on Wednesday night.

It involved a near-miss not long after the start of the race at 1pm on Boxing Day.

Both yachts finished under race record time with Jim Cooney's LDV Comanche overtaken by Wild Oats in the final miles of the 628 nautical mile race.

On his arrival in Hobart, Wild Oats XI skipper Mark Richards was adamant the yacht had done nothing wrong.

"There's an incident there which I think was totally innocent and we should be able to defend ourselves,” he said.

"If we thought it was a blatant infringement, we would have done our turn.”

However the jury ruled she had infringed and imposed a one-hour time penalty.

Topics:  hamilton island yatch club sydney to hobart 2017 wild oats xi

Whitsunday Times

