Homeless man goes on property invading spree

A SNEAKY home invader has been told to 'get a grip' on his life after terrorising Townsville with a string of break-ins, a robbery and trespass.

A court has heard Luke Kenneth Bagot, of Kurrajong, was homeless and struggling with alcohol and drug addictions when he broke into several homes and a hostel between July 16 and August 1.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said in one of the incidents, the 41-year-old entered the guest house of a Walker St property on July 20.

"A female residing in the room at the time screamed and alerted staff,” Sgt Myors said.

"Staff found him as he was trying to leave the property and alerted police.”

Bagot pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to seven charges, five of which involved trespassing, entering a dwelling and possessing stolen property.

Just weeks later, Bagot was caught breaking into a Denham St place, where he smashed a glass window panel in the property's back door, before then unlocking it and entering the home.

Magistrate Peter Smid condemned Bagot's invasive crimes, noting the impact they could have on his victims.

"Your homelessness is unfortunate, but it is also unfortunate for your victims -especially for women, they will never feel the same about their place now, wondering if someone like you has been in their home,” Mr Smid said.

"Get a grip on your life, you don't want to go to jail again, even though you will have to.”

Solicitor Ali Ladd told the court Bagot's history of breaking into people's homes dated back to 2014.

Bagot was sentenced to a total of 12 months' jail with a parole date of December 6 this year.