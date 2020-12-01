A mother-to-be who was busted by police trading drugs for a haircut was living out of her car at the time of her offending.

Police attempted to intercept Jahli Kia-Ann Berzinski, 25, on August 20 last year driving in West End.

The Townsville Supreme Court heard Berzinski sped off but was identified by police a short time later sitting in her parked car at a West End address at 3am.

A police search found 6.247g of methamphetamine, $650 cash, unused needles, digital scales, unused clip seal bags, a smoking utensil and a police controller traffic sign.

Jahli Kia-Ann Berzinski, 25, was sentenced for supplying dangerous drugs.

Crown prosecutor Dominique Orr said an analysis of Berzinski's mobile phone uncovered a drug supply.

"There was a text message sent on the seventeenth of August 2019 which indicated the defendant had supplied a quantity of methamphetamine in exchange for a haircut," she said.

"That was 0.2g."

Berzinski pleaded guilty to five charges including supply dangerous drugs and unlawful possession of suspected stolen property.

Defence barrister Harvey Walters said his client's life went "downhill" after the birth of her second child.

"She was using an enormous amount of drugs she said although she was not an intravenous drug user the quantity she was consuming was quite staggering

"At that time she was living out of her car she was homelessness and she had reached rock bottom in her life."

Mr Walters said Berzinski was a mother to two children and was currently 27 weeks pregnant.

Justice David North told Berzinski she had fallen victim to the grips of an ice addiction.

"Its sale and supply throughout the community is the cause of a lot of harm," he said.

"Those who use it are often driven to crime, personal degradation and the collateral harm caused by the drug is significant."

Berzinski was sentenced to 20 months' jail with immediate patrol.

Originally published as Homeless mum traded drugs for beauty service