Chloe Corcoran.
Chloe Corcoran. Matthew Newton
From homeless to paralegal: Chloe's amazing journey

Tom Gillespie
by
24th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
CHLOE Corcoran is one of Toowoomba's rising stars with an amazing career path and passion.

Just three years ago, she was figuring out where she was going to live.

The talented 18-year-old paralegal has called for the Toowoomba community to rally behind support for homeless young people, a situation she found herself in at 15.

Her comments come as youth workers reported being overwhelmed by the number of young people battling homelessness.

YellowBridge revealed there were nearly 130 teenagers living on the streets, in cars and couch-surfing, yet just 11 beds at shelters to cater for them in Toowoomba.

Ms Corcoran said conflict forced her out of the family house and onto friend's couches in 2016.

After being told she couldn't couch-surf any longer, Ms Corcoran was lucky enough to land a space at the Haven, run by YellowBridge.

"I went to the guidance counsellor (at school) and (the next day) the people at the Haven showed me the room," she said.

"They answered every question I had, I thought it was too good to be true.

"The workers are so lovely, they are amazing."

With support from the Haven, Ms Corcoran said stable accommodation helped her finish high school, start university and land a full-time job at Murdoch Lawyers.

"I could go and speak to the workers and know that they would support me and not judge me," she said.

"I would've had no choice - I would've had to stay home or go on the street.

"I don't know what I would've done without the Haven. My mental health would've been so much worse."

After earning a mentorship with Murdoch Lawyers last year, Ms Corcoran is already a paralegal while studying at the University of Southern Queensland part-time.

She has dreams of working in business and employment law.

"Working at Murdochs, the opportunities have been amazing," the teenager said.

