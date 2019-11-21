'Homelessness' the reason behind man's list of crimes

Dean Reeves has pleaded guilty to stealing petrol from the Proserpine BP.

Dean Reeves has pleaded guilty to stealing petrol from the Proserpine BP. Contributed

A COURT has heard a man who stole petrol from the Proserpine BP and was caught driving unregistered car, stemmed back to the fact he'd previously been homeless.

Dean Leslie Reeves failed to pay for his petrol on October 5, using the excuse he'd left his wallet at home.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told Proserpine Magistrates Court the 51-year-old spoke to the attendant about his lack of money but left the petrol station without paying and without leaving any identification.

"He gave rude hand gestures to the attendant before driving off without paying,” she said.

"He (later) told police he intended to pay them back but he stated he lost the money he was going to use to pay the victim.”

Solicitor Peta Vernon said Reeves was unaware he didn't have any money "otherwise he wouldn't have got fuel”.

"He has been homeless in the past,” she said.

"With his car registration, he knew he was close but he didn't know how close.

"This all stems from him being homeless and living out of his car.”

The now Bloomsbury resident pleaded guilty to five charges this week including stealing, unregistered and unlicensed driving, as well as drug driving.

He was fined a total of $1100 and disqualified from driving for two years and three months.

Reeves was also ordered to pay $39 in restitution for the stolen petrol.