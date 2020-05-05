Menu
A homemade cannon and two unregistered rifles were discovered at an Injune property.
News

Homemade cannon, unregistered guns uncovered in search

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
5th May 2020 4:15 PM
POLICE have uncovered a homemade cannon during the search of home north of Injune on Friday.

Officers from Roma and Injune attended the property at Beilba on May 1 where they spoke with a 37-year-old man, who allegedly advised them the unregistered cannon located on the lawn was used to shoot homemade cannon balls into the nearby dam.

A further search of the residence resulted in an unregistered semi-automatic rifle being located in a bedroom, as well as an unregistered bolt-action rifle in a hidden safe.

The man was issued a notice to appear in the Roma Magistrates Court on June 10, charged with one count each of possess unregistered Cat A weapon, possess unregistered Cat B weapon and possess unregistered Cat D weapon.

Police are reminding locals that weapons must be registered and should be stored in accordance with the legislation including unloaded and ammunition stored separately.

Any information in relation to unregistered firearms or unlicensed weapons holders can be forwarded to police.

