Home's where the heart is

ROMANTIC rendezvous, strong female characters and passionate tales driven by themes of compassion motivate much of Annie Seaton's work, including her latest novel set in the Whitsundays - her "second home” - and includes divided loyalties over the presence of a mega mining company and its plans for the area.

Ms Seaton completed a local book tour this week that included Proserpine, Cannonvale, Bowen, Whitsunday Plaza and a book launch at Coral Sea Resort.

She said Whitsunday Dawn was a fictional eco-adventure woven with romance and history.

When researching the book, she uncovered a "fabulous” book in the Proserpine Library, The Whitsunday Islands: An Historical Dictionary.

"And the man who wrote that, Ray Blackwood, still lives at Shute Harbour with his wife Mavis. They're in the 90s.”

The bestselling author, who also has a degree in history, said she would meet the couple for afternoon tea while in the Whitsundays, and would discuss the history of the idyllic North Queensland region.

"I've got lots of local friends here who have said they learnt so much about the historical aspects of the region from reading my book, and I learnt that from Ray's books. I also did lots of interviews with elderly people here.

"We live such fast lives these days and we get immersed in social media and what's happening instantly, and we are losing that general knowledge and historical knowledge of where we came from and who we are.”

Ms Seaton said by understanding the past, we could cultivate care and compassion for the future and the issues affecting it, such as the environment.

"I'm an Australian who cares very much about preserving the pristine quality of our beautiful landscape and I think it's important in this day of excessive greed and a loss of integrity that a lot of these landscapes aren't compromised before we're aware of what's happening.

"I get inspired by a setting and then I think of an issue that's threatening that landscape.”

She said her new book - which captures 1940s war-time and present day - told the story of two women, separated by history, who were drawn to Whitsunday Island where their lives were forever changed.

She said the romance and relationships in her writing reflected real life, and the locations and settings of her books - from Kakadu to the Kimberley, the Daintree and Outback Australia - often inspired readers to get in touch with her and travel to places they had read about.

"What's important to me is family and relationships and I also include lots of secondary characters that impact on people's lives. In this I have an elderly woman who has dementia and it links back to her history.”

Also exploring social issues and subjects such as dementia, domestic violence, and loss and grief in a family context, Ms Seaton said, "It taps into people's feelings - I'm trying to evoke emotion in the reader.”

She said she still cried reading one of her books, The Italian Affair.

"When I come to a certain part I always cry, which is so funny because I made the characters up and I wrote it.

"I like to make people feel sad, uplifted, share happiness and overall make them feel like there is hope in our contemporary society.

"We can all flounder a bit but if you can sit down and read a good book, where everything works out in the end, then you might find some hope.”

She said Whitsunday Dawn featured a fictional company aiming to build a coal loader just north of Airlie Beach.

"I explored the issues of what it does to the reef, but included either side of the coin where people do want the coal loader for economic benefit and for growth. This is all underpinned by corruption.

"The one issue that breaks my heart is the lack of integrity, truth and justice to do with anything in society - just look at the current banking inquiry.

"There's a loss of integrity across our corporate and government bodies that impacts the person on the street and I touch on that in my books so people are aware and it can give people hope that we will overcome this.”

Ms Seaton worked for 20 years as a librarian and then became a school principal. She started writing books when she was 55 and has published 37 books in seven years.

"I am driven. I sit at my desk from 7.30am to 4pm with structured morning tea and lunch breaks. I work a 40-hour week and then I run an editing business, so I work from 7pm to 10pm for my clients.”

She fundraises with the launch of each book, this time raising $4000 for Sailability Whitsunday.

With her husband, Ian, Ms Seaton spends about three months each year in the Whitsundays travelling up from her home base on the NSW Mid North Coast.

"We've been coming here for 20 years.

Preparing to embark on a week-long boating holiday around the Whitsundays with plenty of "champagne and books”, Ms Seaton said she was "truly blessed”.

"I get to work from home and make up stories, so it's fabulous.”