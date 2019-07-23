Menu
DRUNK DECISION: Jonte Thomas Holmes, 25, was sentenced to 12 months in jail for robbing Red Rooster at Maryborough while grossly intoxicated.
Crime

Homesick ex-con jailed for robbing fast-food restaurant

Jodie Callcott
by
23rd Jul 2019 12:01 AM
A HOMESICK ex-con who was desperate to get back to Victoria has robbed a Red Rooster while grossly intoxicated, a court has heard.

Maryborough District Court on Monday heard Jonte Thomas Holmes, 25, robbed the fast-food restaurant just five days after being released from jail.

Crown Prosecutor David Finch said Holmes verbally threatened staff to hand over the till and ran off with $753.50.

Mr Finch said Holmes was caught by police a short time later and returned custody.

"It was not a sophisticated robbery and no weapon was used," Mr Finch said.

Defence Barrister Ed Whitton said Holmes and his then-girlfriend drove a car from Victoria to Queensland.

He was subsequently charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Mr Whitton said Holmes found himself on parole and homeless, living at a shelter and unable to return to Melbourne because his girlfriend left him.

"Although that's no excuse, it may explain his bizarre and desperate behaviour," Mr Whitton said.

Mr Whitton asked the court to consider giving his client immediate parole, but Judge Tony Moynihan wasn't convinced.

Mr Moynihan told Holmes his victims had suffered loss and harm as a result of his offending.

He pointed out Holmes had been previously convicted for dishonesty and drugs charges.

Holmes was charged with robbery and two counts of wilful damage.

He was convicted and sentenced to 12 months in jail with a parole eligibility date of September 25.

