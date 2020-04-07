Honouring the fallen with driveway dawn service

WHILE there may be no dawn service this Anzac Day, one woman is encouraging the community to get crafty and light up the streets in a driveway ceremony to honour the fallen.

Denise Norder was disappointed after hearing this year’s Anzac Day services were cancelled because of limits on crowds due to coronavirus.

However, she stumbled upon a simple way to help pay tribute to those who fought for Australia while still observing social distancing and keeping the community safe.

By repurposing used milk cartons into lanterns and decorating them with messages and drawings, Ms Norder hoped residents of Airlie Beach could line the streets for a candlelit dawn ceremony.

“I thought it was a great idea because our community is very supportive of the dawn service and the parade, and this year we aren’t all able to get together, but this is one way we can still show our respect and gratitude,” she said.

“The beacons will light up your street for the Anzacs to see even though they aren’t here anymore.”

An Anzac Day lantern.

Ms Norder hoped the whole community would embrace the idea that also gives children the chance to respect and learn about the Anzacs despite not having an official ceremony.

She also hoped that during the street ceremonies, the Last Post could be played over the radio followed by a minute’s silence.

“It’s well known that the younger generation are still very supportive of Anzac Day … I thought if we did this art project that’s one way they can still remember them,” she said.

“We have to adapt to what our environment is now, and this is one way of showing gratitude and respect since we can’t go to an actual service.”

Ms Norder encouraged residents to help make the “beacons” for their neighbours, especially the elderly, who may not be able to.

For inspiration on how to make the lanterns, go to the Anzac Day driveway challenge Facebook page.