Hook-up an island squid on your jig

James White with a solid giant trevally caught and released on Thursday at the reef with Sea Fever Sportfishing.

James White with a solid giant trevally caught and released on Thursday at the reef with Sea Fever Sportfishing. Ash Matthews

Islands

THE islands are still firing with Spanish mackerel but last weekend was a bit slower than it has been with the huge new moon tides.

As the tides start to get smaller we should see the Spanish mackerel fire up.

The reports over last weekend showed the anglers using ribbonfish had the best chances of putting a Spanish mackerel in the boat.

There was a few taken by anglers floating live baits under balloons out the back of the boat.

The deep water over the last week totally went off with a lot of nannaigai and red emperor, with reports of anglers having to drive away from the fish as they had their bag limit very quickly.

Jewfish are still showing up and are still in good number around the islands in the deeper holes and channels.

Mack tuna and long tail tuna have been reported around the islands but aren't quite here in crazy numbers yet but they will only get thicker as we get closer to tuna season.

Squid have been in great numbers around the islands with good reports from Stone Haven and Saber Bay.

Marlin and sailfish have started to be caught around the islands.

GREAT GT: Matt brown with a ripper giant trevally caught and released at the reef with Sea Fever Sportfishing. Ash Matthews

Rivers/Creeks

THE coastal creeks fished really well with the large tides, getting the mangrove jack firing in the snags.

There were great reports of jacks getting caught off half pillies and mullet fillets on the run in tide.

Best reports came from Billys and Thompsons Creeks.

Joe Gibbs with his first ever big Spanish mackerel landed with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing. Mick Underwood

Rockwalls

WHISPER Bay boat ramp rockwall has been fishing well. There are reports of a lot of baitfish getting attacked and anglers catching trevally, queenfish, salmon and some huge golden trevally.

Abell Point rockwall is still firing as well with plenty of baitfish around coral sea resort jetty.

Anglers have reported some huge giant trevally in the early morning and late evening saying the water has been getting turn to white wash.

Anglers are still catching plenty of mackerel and smaller trevally flicking lures and live baits around.

Grant Spees, Whitsunday Fishing World

Jason Tait with a big golden trevally caught from the front of Abell Point Marina.

Dingo Beach/ Hydeaway Bay

SPANISH mackerel are still the main target at the moment.

There are good numbers of big fish stacked up around the outer edges of the islands.

If the fish are sounding up high in the water column then slow trolling wolf herring has been working well.

If the fish are down a little deeper then try drifting through the schools with micro jigs and/or whole pilchards weighted just heavy enough to get down to where the fish are.

The reef fishing has been fairly average recently so I suggest to target the pelagics, in particular the mackerel.

Enjoy some fun with them while they're still here.

Mick Underwood, Reel Addiction Sport Fishing