The Whitsunday Game Fish Club will host an introduction to game fishing session and hopes to see more families get involved.
HOOKED FOR LIFE: Are you game to wet a line?

Shannen McDonald
14th Sep 2019 6:00 AM
THE Whitsunday Game Fish Club is holding an introduction to game fishing evening and no, you don't need $1 million, 50ft boat to participate in the sport.

The club started in 1979 and held their first tournament in 1980, and has been running them ever since.

The club's next annual tournament is fast approaching on October 24, and club life member Ashley Moore said there was plenty of room left in the sea for new members to sign up in the meantime.

"We would love to get more family and kids involved, it's a great way to get them off the iPads,” Mr Moore said.

"We've recently had new families come in who knew nothing about the sport and they've quickly learnt new things and are really starting to enjoy it.”

The Ben Doolin Builders Whitsunday Light Tackle Tournament attracts more than 30 boats and 150 anglers each year.

An avid fisher himself, Moore said when newcomers reeled in their first game fish, it started something special.

"It's such a good area for game fishing around here with the shelter from the islands and the variety of fish we get,” he said.

"It's a great team sport and everyone has a role to play, and once you catch a fish you'll be hooked for life.

"The sport is based on a points system and we really encourage releasing the fish we catch so everyone involved can participate on an even playing field.”

The introduction to game fishing evening will be held on Friday, September 20 from 6pm at the Whitsunday Marine Club in Cannonvale and will cover the finer points of game fishing including tackle preparation, when and where to catch certain species of fish and how to tag and release a fish.

Contact club secretary Sarah Jeffs on 0409 571 577 for further information.

