‘Hooning’ motorcycle rider evades police

BOWEN police are appealing for public assistance into a dangerous motorcycle rider who has evaded police offence.

Police say multiple members of the public have reported seeing a white trail bike with white hand guards hooning around Bowen streets at different times, and in multiple areas.

Police believe the rider, who has actively avoided police by riding dangerously and failing to stop when directed, is allegedly the same bike and rider each time.

Anybody with information or dashcam footage of the motorcycle or rider is encouraged to contact police, quoting reference number QP2000240666.

Police used the call for public assistance to remind motorcycle riders that dangerous driving of this nature often ends with serious injury, or worse.