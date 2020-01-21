Hop in to Australia Day celebrations

Cane Toad racing will be apart of the Grandview Hotel Australia Day racing program.

DON the pluggers, wear your best Bonds, fuel up with some Vegemite and cheer for the fastest cane toad this Australia Day as the Grandview Hotel ramps up for its annual celebrations.

Marketing manager Sarah Cook said there was no better place to be on Australia Day, with live music, Aussie food favourites and cold beer all part of a perfect January 26.

“People can begin the day with a delicious lunch from noon, while they enjoy the sounds of Sean “Macca” MacDonald and Rod in the Beer Garden,” she said.

“There’s food to fight over, like Chilli Garlic Tiger Prawns, and a large variety of Burgers and Pizzas.”

However, it’s after lunch when punters can hop into the real fun, when cane toad racing starts.

The races start with an Auction, hosted by Michael Brunker, with all money raised from the Cane Toad Races going to the Bowen & Collinsville Pet Rescue.

“It’s a bit of a north Queensland tradition to have cane toad racing,” Mr Brunker said.

“It’s not always the biggest one which will be the fastest, people need to remember the little ones can be very nimble.”

He said it had run to great success last year, with cane toads the safest option for punters.

“They floated crab racing for a while there, but there weren’t many people interested in getting near them,” he said.

“I’ve seen crab, cockroach and cane toad racing and there’s nothing better than the toads.

“All the money is going to a great cause and it’s a Sunday this Australia Day, so it’ll be a fun day.”

No toads are injured in the course of events, and certainly no jockeys, no whips, no steroids, no Dettol, no golf clubs and definitely no bribery.

Ms Cook said if people needed a lift to the hotel, there would be a courtesy bus running with pick-ups starting from 11am.

To book a table, or ask for more information call the hotel on 4786 4022.