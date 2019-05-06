Hope for a 'superhero': Loved ones rally for missing man

Luke Howard, 35, went missing off Mudjimba Beach after his jet ski took on water and he was forced to try and swim ashore.

Luke Howard, 35, went missing off Mudjimba Beach after his jet ski took on water and he was forced to try and swim ashore. Contributed

FRIENDS embraced each other tightly and family tried to stay composed, but all eyes were on the ocean holding out hope missing man, Luke Howard, would survive the night.

Dozens of volunteers, police and life savers buzzed around Mudjimba Beach in a major search and rescue after the 35-year-old went missing.

One of Luke's long-time friends was among several shocked loved ones who had gathered on the beach as helicopters, boats and ski-craft scoured the calm waters.

He said he held hope that the experienced triathlete would make it.

"He's a really strong swimmer so we are holding out hope... we just can't believe it," he said. "He's our superhero... I wish I could be out there searching too."

Luke was fishing with a friend at Old Woman Island this morning when his jet ski malfunctioned and the pair were forced to return to shore about 1pm.

Surf Lifesaving Queensland co-ordinator Sebastian De Paula said the jet ski took on too much water and Luke decided to swim back to shore, but he never made it.

"The conditions are on our side so were are hopeful we'll find him," he said. The Mooloolaba man and crane operator had competed in several triathlons and was said to take his jet ski out fishing often.

In recent days, waters just off the Sunshine Coast have been popular hunting grounds for fishermen in jet skis and kayaks as currents push large schools of bait fish close to shore.

Police were yesterday inspecting the craft and fishing equipment where it was left by his friend on the sand at Twin Waters, with fishing rod and bait still on the line.

"We just can't believe it," a friend said.

Sunshine Coast Police Senior Sergeant Matt Campbell said police were alerted about an hour after the man had vanished and utilised several search vessels.

Officers also searched his home and car, which was parked with the jet ski trailer at Mooloolaba.

The search was postponed late today and will start again at first light tomorrow morning.