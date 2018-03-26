Menu
Login
News

Hope for Lyme sufferers with 'groundbreaking' pilot study

New hope for Lyme sufferers with 'groundbreaking' pilot study.
New hope for Lyme sufferers with 'groundbreaking' pilot study. Photo: Contributed
Hamish Broome
by

HUNDREDS of sick Australians - including Northern Rivers residents - are hoping that a new research study might provide a breakthrough on the debilitating illness plaguing their lives.

The Lyme Disease Association of Australia is funding a pilot study to test clinical samples from patients who believe they are suffering from Lyme disease.

The pilot study will use an innovative method for the diagnosis of vector borne infections.

LDAA CEO Sharon Whiteman said the group was delighted to announce the study, made possible by a grant from the Country Women's Association (CWA) of NSW.

"Australians who are desperately unwell after a tick bite have waited years for credible research to uncover what is making them sick," Ms Whiteman said.

"This is an extremely exciting project and we believe the results could be groundbreaking."

The study utilises a "proprietary capture methodology" never before used in the the detection of tick-borne pathogens in Australia.

According to the LDAA, the researchers undertaking the project have extensive experience in the fields of microbiology, research science, infectious diseases, auto-immune conditions, and public health.

"With research previously published in the Emerging Infectious Diseases Journal, a prestigious international journal, they form a formidable team. The lead researcher has worked in the vector borne infectious disease discipline for many years."

"It is evident the researchers are actually working towards gaining new insights that will help patients receive a reliable diagnosis for this terrible disease," Ms Whiteman said.

"We are hopeful this innovative approach will turn things around for patients."

The study results will be submitted for publication in peer reviewed journals with wide readership by Australian medical practitioners.

Lyme disease (or a local variant) is not recognised as endemic to Australia, despite hundreds of Aussies being ravaged by a mystery disease which bears all the hallmarks of Lyme, or what was once known as "relapsing fever".

A campaign by everyday Australians afflicted by the disease to get the medical establishment to recognise the disease's existence remains remains unresolved, despite a widely publicised Senate inquiry into the issue.

"Evidence of what is making Australians sick after a tick bite could change the lives of thousands of patients who are currently falling through the cracks in this evidence-based policy world," Ms Whiteman said.

Topics:  lyme disease northern rivers health relapsing fever ticks

Lismore Northern Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Brahmans out do Magpies in thriller

Brahmans out do Magpies in thriller

New man in the captain/coach role, Sam Key, said the Brahmans started the match very positively and were a little bit lucky to pull off the win.

Sea Eagles swoop to take out AFL pre-season carnival

Five wins form five matches saw the Whitsunday Sea Eagles totally dominate the Mackay AFL pre-season carnival at the Whitsunday Sportspark on Saturday.

Sea Eagles swoop to take out Mackay AFL pre-season carnival.

'All the people want is a better road' at Hamilton Plains

Jason Costigan MP wants to know why the State Government has not released a promised "business case” on the on-going flooding problem at Hamilton Plains.

'All the people want is a better road' at Hamilton Plains.

Funding for new Whitsunday tourism projects announced

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones announced $2 million dollars of funding for Whitsunday tourism projects; on a visit to the region.

$2 million dollars to fund Whitsunday tourism projects.

Local Partners