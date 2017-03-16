Hope for the future of shopping centre

STRONGER TOGETHER: MBW on the Barbie owner Karen Rix and Kazza's Barber Shop manager Berny Montgomery INSET: the latest site map showing a carpark in place of the old Target site.

WHEN times are tough it is never more important for loyal customers to rally behind small businesses.

This is the view of MBW Butchers on the Barbie manager Karen Rix, who says she is firmly committed to continuing her vital community role at the Whitsunday Shopping Centre.

The aftermath of the fire which destroyed parts of the shopping centre last year is still taking its toll on business owners, with reduced foot traffic as a direct result of the loss of Target and other prominent retailers.

Ms Rix said the best case scenario for the shopping centre's future would be for a large retail chain such as Target to again express interest in the venue.

In the meantime she hoped the proposal to extend a carpark along the burnt down part of the shopping centre would be a step in the right direction.

"Once the wall comes down things should get more positive,” she said.

"(The carpark proposal) is not exactly what we wanted but it will be a change from looking at that big fence and should be a new start for the shopping centre and hopefully the positivity will grow from there.”

Kazza's Barber shop manager Berny Montgomery agreed it was now more important than ever for local people to support all businesses in the area.

"We appreciate the continued support of local and loyal customers,” she said.

"We hope that the centre is on track to be a great shopping precinct once again.”

Goodness Gracious owner Helen Pike is another tenant looking to remain.

However, she concedes morale needs to improve and that the lack of a major retail chain at the centre is an issue.

"Hopefully an anchor tenant will come back to bring the centre to life again,” she said.

"(But) a health food shop is supported by locals who can't go over the hill because they can't get a car park (so) staying in the shopping centre is the best spot.”

Other retailers including the Asian supermarket have expressed a willingness to stick out the hard times, while the Bowen Fruit and Vegetable shop will continue to operate on its normal trading days of Monday and Tuesday, along with Saturday at the foreshore markets.

Cherie Baby Boutique is set to relocate to a Proserpine shop when the lease expires at the end of March.

Owner Sophie Camm said the online side of the business had factored largely into the decision, with about 85% of business now online.

"So we bought our own building and for the processing of our orders we needed more space.”

Orange Quote owner Ivan Quartes said he was concerned with the slowdown at the centre and argued something needed to be done quickly.

"If something was being done with Target more people would come, but there is nothing and it's hard to make money,” he said.

Earlier this year, Target confirmed the store would not return.

"Currently Target has no confirmed plans to rebuild the Target store at the Whitsunday Shopping Centre, however, we are always looking for new opportunities,” a statement read.

FAPI MDIA managing director for the Whitsunday Shopping Centre, Craig Stack, said more information on the carpark proposal would be forthcoming.

"The application is with council and as property managers we are pleased that it allows convenience for the centre and particularly for those tenants,” he said.

"Across all of our retail centre portfolios, the key ingredient for driving customer visitation is convenience.

"That is why I'm pleased the centre is being provided with better exposure to passing traffic.”

Meanwhile Ms Rix said attracting reputable businesses to the venue, along the lines of Urban Village, Marinos Deli and the others damaged in the fire, would be key to getting more people to the centre and achieving a positive flow-on for current tenants.

"Shopping centre management have been very proactive about choosing their tenants,” she added.

Mrs Rix said she now hoped any vacancies would fill quickly.

And she reaffirmed her own commitment, saying "every shopping centre needs a good butcher”.

"We aren't far from Coles and it works really well,” she said.

Nonetheless regular Whitsunday Shopping Centre customer John Anderson floated some alternative ideas to make the shopping centre more attractive.

"It isn't a viable proposition for (another) carpark to be there,” he said.

"There are plenty of vacant spots. I go there quite regularly and have never had issues with parking.

"(But) if there was an indoor bowling alley there that would be a brilliant advantage for the area and give people something to do.

"There are no activity sports in that area and bowling is a widely engaged- in sport, and a lot of people participate.”